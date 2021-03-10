I didn’t take any external pressure: Parineeti Chopra on playing badminton player Saina Nehwal in 'Saina' biopic

Parineeti’s journey as Saina began two years ago when she heard the narration. Learning more about Saina’s life and her achievements — from being the first Indian to win two singles gold medals (2010 and 2018) in Commonwealth Games to becoming the poster girl for badminton in the country — was a revelation for Parineeti. “I knew everything that was in the media about her, but didn’t know what her journey was like. A Google search would tell you she came from Haryana, and achieved success. But, Amol [Gupte] sir spent time with the family and got the real emotions out — like what the mother felt when Saina was eating a meal, or what her father felt when they didn’t have money, or what the sister felt when she was training. The behind the scenes of the world class player, that was a winning point for me,” Parineeti said.

Be it Hasee Toh Phasee, Meri Pyaari Bindu, or Namaste England, Parineeti has appeared in several romantic-comedies. And, breaking the girl-next-image is what led Parineeti to take up a challenging film like Saina. “I was searching for a challenge like this. The films I was doing were pretty much an extension of me, and also what writers and directors thought I was. They were writing roles, which were similar, and I was choosing those. When this film came to my life, I wanted to surprise everyone by doing something I'm not known for. I wanted to do something different, something which makes me feel like I have given my best to,” the actor signed off.

Saina, backed by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series, will hit the theatres on March 26. On the work front, Parineeti's movie, The Girl on the Train, is currently streaming on Netflix.