Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'Saina' biopic director Amol Gupte explains the 'high concept' poster

Makers of Parineeti Chopra-starrer sports-drama 'Saina' announced the release date of the film with its first poster. Based on the life of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal, the poster showcases a clear blue sky and a hand with a tricolour wrist band that is open in the air to catch a shuttlecock.

The poster read, "An incredible true story." And a phrase "Maar Doongi" (will hit).

However, scores of netizens pointed out that this is not how people serve in Badminton.

Some even trolled the makers for getting confused between Saina and tennis player Sania Mirza.

Reacting to the criticism, the film’s director Amol Gupte took to Facebook and explained the “high concept poster.”

“Too much speculation in the digital media about the poster... ‘looks like a tennis serve... Saina doing a Sania’ etc etc… If Saina is the flying shuttle, then clearly, the girl’s hand with the National colours wristband is the hand of the Indian Girl Child aspiring to reach Saina’s height!!!” he wrote.

“High Concept Poster by Rahul Nanda has to be unfortunately explained in detail to a quick reacting, impatient world... not stopping to think before rubbishing anything!!! Socho!!!” he added.