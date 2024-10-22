 'Purey Season Royega..': Netizens React As Badshah Gets Teary Eyed Listening To Shreya Ghoshal Sing Dhadak's Title Track On India's Best Dancer (VIDEO)
'Purey Season Royega..': Netizens React As Badshah Gets Teary Eyed Listening To Shreya Ghoshal Sing Dhadak's Title Track On India's Best Dancer (VIDEO)

'Purey Season Royega..': Netizens React As Badshah Gets Teary Eyed Listening To Shreya Ghoshal Sing Dhadak's Title Track On India's Best Dancer (VIDEO)

Shreya Ghoshal, who was seen on the integration episode of Indian Idol and India's Best Dancer was seen singing the title track of Dhadak on the show on the request of Geeta Maa. Upon listening to Shreya sing, Badshah was seen getting teary eyed.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 01:19 PM IST
article-image

Shreya Ghoshal, who is considered one of the most refined singers of the Indian music industry was recently invited as a guest on Sony TV's dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer.' In her presence, Geeta Maa, one of the judges on the show requested Shreya to sing two lines of Dhadak's title track for her.

article-image

When Shreya obliged and sang the title track of the song, the audience could not stop applauding her. On the other hand, judges sitting alongside the popular singer were also mesmerized by her voice. While Geeta Maa and Karisma Kapoor appeared lost in the melody of Shreya's voice, Badshah, present next to Shreya, was seen looking at her sing. Lost in her voice, Badshah was seen getting teary eyed. As soon as Shreya finished singing, all the judges stood up to give her a standing ovation. Geeta Maa also went ahead to bow down to the popular singer.

article-image

As soon as the promo of this clip was shared on social media by Sony TV, netizens bombarded the comments section of the post. One among these was choreographer Terrence Lewis, who called himself 'blessed' to have heard Shreya sing. He wrote, 'And we were blessed.' One Instagram user commented and stated that Badshah is going to be crying the entire season of the show and wrote, 'Badshah pure season main royega aab. We get it Badshah we get it.' Another said, 'Badshah we can feel you.'

Another user commented and said, 'She is divine.' On the other hand, one user wrote, 'One of the best singers this world has ever witnessed.'

For the uninformed, this episode of the show was an integration episode of Indian Idol and India's Best Dancer.

article-image

