'Deeply Affected': Singer Shreya Ghoshal Postpones Kolkata Concert Over RG Kar Issue

Shreya Ghoshal | File

Kolkata: Singer Shreya Ghoshal on Saturday had cancelled her concert in Kolkata due to RG Kar rape and murder incident.

Taking to X and Instagram, the ace singer said that she will be rescheduling her concert in Kolkata from September to October as she is ‘deeply affected’ by the ‘gruesome and heinous’ incident of rape and murder that took place in the city.

“I am deeply affected by the gruesome and heinous incident that recently took place in Kolkata. Being a woman myself, the very thought of the sheer brutality that she must have gone through is unthinkable and sends shivers down my spine. With an aching heart and with deep sorrow, my promoters and I wish to reschedule our concert ‘Shreya Ghoshal Live, All Hearts Tour Ishq FM Grand Concert’ which was originally scheduled for the 14th of September 2024 to a new date in October 2024,” read Sheya’s statement.

In her statement she had also mentioned that the present ticket will remain ‘valid’ even during the new date.

Notably, the concert was supposed to take place at Netaji Indoor Stadium on September 14 and the tickets were priced at Rs. 1749.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh welcoming Shreya’s decision said that protest should take place all over as the incident is not just an issue of West Bengal but all over.

Incidentally, Ghosh on Friday had slammed Bengali actors and singer Arijit Singh for not standing beside Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during trying hours.

Ghosh even alleged that in Bollywood movies are made in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Posting a poster of a Hindi movie, ‘The diaries of West Bengal’, in X, Ghosh asked, “The release of this film today to spoil the image of Bengal. False narrative, slander, communal innuendo, incitement. Will the Tollygunge industry, especially those associated with our party, not protest? The film was released today. They will sit in silence today? The Bengal industry will not protest?”

শ্রেয়া ঘোষালের অবস্থানকে সাধুবাদ জানাই।

RGKor নিয়ে আমাদের সকলের মত তিনিও উদ্বিগ্ন। 14/9 এর অনুষ্ঠান পিছিয়ে দিচ্ছেন।

পাশাপাশি সারা দেশ ও বিশ্বের মহিলাদের সুরক্ষার কথা বলেছেন। কারণ এই ধর্ষণ-খুনের সামাজিক সমস্যা, অপরাধটা নিয়ে সর্বত্রই প্রতিবাদ দরকার। এটা শুধু বাংলার ইস্যু নয়। pic.twitter.com/WOA300lYtX — Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) August 31, 2024

Commenting about singer Arijit Singh, Ghosh said that Singh is a good singer and human being and questioned why he didn't sing a song for the recent incident of Badlapur and Sakhsi Malik.