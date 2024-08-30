 TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Criticises Arijit Singh Over Protest Song On Kolkata Rape Case: 'Nothing Released On Badlapur Incident?'
Recently, Arijit Singh released a song titled Aar Kobe, demanding justice for the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered in Kolkata.

Shefali Fernandes
Updated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 07:01 PM IST
Arijit Singh recently unveiled a song titled Aar Kobe, demanding justice for the 31-year-old trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Days after the song's release, recently Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh criticised the song for not releasing anything on the Badlapur sexual assault case.

Taking to his X, Kunal Ghosh wrote in Bengali, "Arijit Singh is a wonderful singer. He is also a good human being. His song demanding justice for the victim is justified; I support it."

He added, "But the problem with Arijit is that his consciousness arises only for Bengal. He never releases songs for other incidents like the one that happened in Maharashtra's Badlapur or for (wrestler) Sakshi Malik, because he primarily works there (Mumbai). His work, money, and career are associated with the Hindi film industry."

Sharing the song, Arijit said, "This song is a cry for justice, a lament for the countless women who suffer in silence, and a demand for change. We try and pay tribute to the courage of the young doctor who perished and stand in solidarity with all women who face the horrors of gender-based violence. Our song echoes the voices of doctors across the country, who tirelessly serve despite the dangers they face."

"This is not simply a protest song, it is a call to action. It is a reminder that our fight for women's safety and dignity is far from over. As we sing, we remember the tireless efforts of those on the frontlines our doctors, our journalists and our students who deserve not just our respect but our protection," he concluded.

