 'Invited Nahi Bheekh Maangi Thi...': Diljit Dosanjh Calls Badshah On Stage At O2 Arena In London, Netizens React (VIDEO)
Following his previous Diljit had collaborated with international sensation Ed Sheeran in Birmingham, this collaboration once again solidifies his global appeal.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 07:06 PM IST
article-image
Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah |

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh made the headlines ever since he performed at the The O2 Arena concert in London on Saturday (October 6). His Dil-Luminati Tour continues to captivate audiences worldwide. The highlight of the tour was the surprise appearance of rapper and singer-songwriter Badshah at his iconic concert.

Many photos and videos of the two surfaced on the internet. The duet performance of the two Punjabi singers took the internet by storm and was a delight for fans. Their collaboration ignited the atmosphere with hit tracks like Naina from the movie Crew. In one of the videos, Diljit can be seen calling out Badshah at the center stage.

article-image

As soon as the video went viral on the internet, fans shared their views about the duo. While some praised their performance, the other took a dig at Badshah for not being invited but begging for the performance, and even some Honey Singh fans commented his name on the video. One of the users wrote, "Invited nahi bheekh maangi thi mene aane ke liye taaki mujhe thodi HYPE mil jaaye."

Another user commented, "Yo Yo Honey Singh."

The third user wrote,"Dil jit .karan aujla.. Arijit Singh par atki hai badshah ki zindagi."

"Yo Yo Honey Singh is the baap to everyone," the comment reads.

article-image

After his tour in abroad, Diljit will be starting the Indian leg of his Dil-Luminati tour this October. The tour will kick off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 26. Followed by Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

On the work hand, Diljit recently announced being a part of Border 2 with Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, among others. The sequel's filming is expected to begin in November.

On the other hand, Badshah is known for his hit track Soulmate, Genda Phool, Let's Nacho, Garmi, Bad Boy, and more.

