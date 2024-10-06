 Gajraj Rao Kisses Diljit Dosanjh's Hand During His Dil-Luminati Tour Concert In London (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentGajraj Rao Kisses Diljit Dosanjh's Hand During His Dil-Luminati Tour Concert In London (VIDEO)

Gajraj Rao Kisses Diljit Dosanjh's Hand During His Dil-Luminati Tour Concert In London (VIDEO)

In one of the clip shared by Diljit, he was seen interacting with his fans andcaouch a glimpse of Gajraj. He then met him, held his hand and sat on the floor.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 05:11 PM IST
article-image

Actor Gajraj Rao attended singer Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour concert in London. The singer held a second show in the O2 Arena on Saturday (October 5). The video of him attending the concert went viral on the internet.

Gajraj and Diljit both shared pictures and videos from the event on their social media. In one of the clips, shared by Diljit, he was seen interacting with his fans and caught a glimpse of Gajraj. He then met him, held his hand and sat on the floor. As Diljit stood up, Gajraj kissed his hand and then shook them. He also folded his hands as Diljit said something.

Read Also
Diljit Dosanjh Calls Badshah's Rumoured Girlfriend Hania Aamir On Stage, Sings Lover For Actress...
article-image

Gajraj took to Instagram stories and shared some glimpses of him attending the concert. In one of the pictures, he shared his selfie from the concert venue and wrote, "Tonight was touched by magic, an unforgettable experience..."

In another photo, he gave a glimpse of the venue. He also posted a video as fans cheered while Diljit performed on stage.

FPJ Shorts
Rohit Shetty Teases Fans With Ajay Devgn's Fierce Look In Singham Again (VIDEO)
Rohit Shetty Teases Fans With Ajay Devgn's Fierce Look In Singham Again (VIDEO)
Mumbai: CII To Launch New Centre For Skills, Employment And Sustainability At Kandivali Today
Mumbai: CII To Launch New Centre For Skills, Employment And Sustainability At Kandivali Today
‘Will End Up Being Stuck In That Age Bracket’: Gaurav Sharma On Quitting Anupamaa & Not Playing Father Of 21 Year Old Onscreen
‘Will End Up Being Stuck In That Age Bracket’: Gaurav Sharma On Quitting Anupamaa & Not Playing Father Of 21 Year Old Onscreen
PM Modi Has The Unique Ability To Talk To Both Kyiv And Moscow, Says EAM S Jaishankar; Watch Video
PM Modi Has The Unique Ability To Talk To Both Kyiv And Moscow, Says EAM S Jaishankar; Watch Video

Earlier, even Pakistani actor Hania Aamir and rapper Badshah attended his concert in London.

After his tour in abroad, Diljit will be starting the Indian leg of his Dil-Luminati tour this October. The tour will kick off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 26. Followed by Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

Read Also
‘This Behaviour Troubles Me': Gajraj Rao Criticises Hypocrisy Of People Sharing Vacation Pics...
article-image

On the work front, Gajraj Rao is known for his best work in movies such as Pathreela Raasta, Bandit Queen, Badhaai Ho, Talvar, SatyaPrem Ki Katha and more. He was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan.

On the other hand, Diljit recently announced being a part of Border 2 with Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, among others. The sequel's filming is expected to begin in November.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lonely Planet OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth's Film Online

Lonely Planet OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth's Film Online

Rohit Shetty Teases Fans With Ajay Devgn's Fierce Look In Singham Again (VIDEO)

Rohit Shetty Teases Fans With Ajay Devgn's Fierce Look In Singham Again (VIDEO)

‘Will End Up Being Stuck In That Age Bracket’: Gaurav Sharma On Quitting Anupamaa & Not Playing...

‘Will End Up Being Stuck In That Age Bracket’: Gaurav Sharma On Quitting Anupamaa & Not Playing...

Gajraj Rao Kisses Diljit Dosanjh's Hand During His Dil-Luminati Tour Concert In London (VIDEO)

Gajraj Rao Kisses Diljit Dosanjh's Hand During His Dil-Luminati Tour Concert In London (VIDEO)

Khel Khel Mein OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu's Film Online

Khel Khel Mein OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu's Film Online