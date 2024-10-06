Gajraj Rao Kisses Diljit Dosanjh's Hand During His Dil-Luminati Tour Concert In London (VIDEO)

Actor Gajraj Rao attended singer Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour concert in London. The singer held a second show in the O2 Arena on Saturday (October 5). The video of him attending the concert went viral on the internet.

Gajraj and Diljit both shared pictures and videos from the event on their social media. In one of the clips, shared by Diljit, he was seen interacting with his fans and caught a glimpse of Gajraj. He then met him, held his hand and sat on the floor. As Diljit stood up, Gajraj kissed his hand and then shook them. He also folded his hands as Diljit said something.

Gajraj took to Instagram stories and shared some glimpses of him attending the concert. In one of the pictures, he shared his selfie from the concert venue and wrote, "Tonight was touched by magic, an unforgettable experience..."

In another photo, he gave a glimpse of the venue. He also posted a video as fans cheered while Diljit performed on stage.

Earlier, even Pakistani actor Hania Aamir and rapper Badshah attended his concert in London.

After his tour in abroad, Diljit will be starting the Indian leg of his Dil-Luminati tour this October. The tour will kick off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 26. Followed by Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

On the work front, Gajraj Rao is known for his best work in movies such as Pathreela Raasta, Bandit Queen, Badhaai Ho, Talvar, SatyaPrem Ki Katha and more. He was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan.

On the other hand, Diljit recently announced being a part of Border 2 with Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, among others. The sequel's filming is expected to begin in November.