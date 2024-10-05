Diljit Dosanjh Calls Pakistani 'Superstar' Hania Aamir On Stage, Sings Lover For Actress During London Concert (VIDEO)

Singer Diljit Dosanjh surprised Pakistani actress Hania Aamir by inviting her on stage during his recent London concert. Several videos of the special moment have gone viral across social media platforms. Diljit not only gave Hania a warm shout-out but also performed his hit song Lover for her.

Initially taken aback, Hania appeared surprised and hesitant, greeting Diljit with folded hands before making her way to the stage after he insisted and called her a 'superstar'. The audience erupted in cheers as the two shared the stage.

As Diljit finished his performance, Hania thanked him. In one of the videos, she is heard saying, "Thank you very much. Hi London... shukriya bahot bahot aapka. Thank you very much for having all of us and for entertaining us."

The concert is part of Diljit’s ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour. He is also all set to perform in 11 cities in India, starting from October 2024. Recently, he collaborated with global sensation Ed Sheeran during a show in Birmingham and now, he teamed up with rapper Badshah for his London gig.

Besides Hania, rapper Badshah also made a special appearance, further electrifying the atmosphere and thrilling fans. Social media has since been flooded with photos and videos capturing the reunion of Diljit and Badshah, both of whom are beloved figures in the music industry.

Hania and Badshah's dating rumours

It may be mentioned that Badshah and Hania were previously rumoured to be dating. The duo sparked relationship rumours after they posted pictures with each other on Instagram. They met in Dubai in December 2023 and back then, photo from their night out went viral within no time.

While Badshah has remained tight-lipped about the rumours, Hania had reacted to them saying, "I sometimes think my only problem is that I'm not married. If I were, I would be spared from so many of these rumours."

Hania is an ardent Shah Rukh Khan fan. She often recreates the superstar's film dialogues and grooves to his songs.