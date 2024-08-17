‘This Behaviour Troubles Me': Gajraj Rao Criticizes Hypocrisy Of People Sharing Vacation Pics After Expressing Outrage Over Brutal Incidents

Gajraj Rao | Instagram

Actor Gajraj Rao has always been vocal about his views on social media. The actor took to Instagram and shared a post in which he criticizes the hypocrisy of people reacting to brutal incidents in society and isolating themselves from the incident for a few minutes by sharing selfies and serene locations on Instagram. His post comes amid the brutal murder-rape case of a PG doctor in Kolkata.

Gajraj Rao shared a picture of his hard-hitting note in both Hindi and English. Sharing the post on Instagram, he wrote, "Dear Insta friends, a question has been bothering me for a few days. I often see people posting about painful and disturbing incidents happening around us on their handles. Naturally, the purpose of such posts is to express protest, release emotions, or convey their message to like-minded people. But after a few minutes or hours of posting such things, I notice people start posting other images, beautiful vacation photos, delicious food, and sometimes selfies taken with pride. Perhaps I've done this many times too.”

He further added, “This behaviour really troubles me. When we post such things, do we distance ourselves so quickly from those painful news stories that we begin posting romanticized images? Or do we want to detach ourselves from what we posted? Or is our protest merely a token protest? What do you think?.”

About Rape-Murder Incident In Kolkata

On Friday, August 9, the semi-nude body of an on-duty female postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor was discovered in the lecture hall of a government-run hospital in Kolkata. After the incident, many celebrities have voiced their outrage over the rape-murder case.

On the work front, Gajraj Rao is known for his best work in movies such as Pathreela Raasta, Bandit Queen, Badhaai Ho, Talvar, SatyaPrem Ki Katha and more. He was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan.