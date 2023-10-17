 Proud Wife Sneha Reddy Pens Post For Hubby Allu Arjun, Calls Him 'A Delight To Watch'
Arjun, became the first ever Telugu actor to have won the National Award for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
The Telugu film industry and fans cannot stop raving and celebrating the mammoth pride that Pushpa actor Allu Arjun has brought, following his National Award win as Best Actor for Pushpa: The Rise.

The 41-year old actor received a thunderous applause from actors and technicians from across regional film industries as he walked upto the dais to receive his award amid the esteemed presence of Hon. President Shri. Droupadi Murmu and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur.

Proud wife Allu Sneha Reddy took to her Instagram to share her elation over her spouse's big win. Sharing candid moments of her pinning the brooch on Arjun's bandhgala to them walking down the corridors of the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, Sneha shared, "A special day, a momentous memory! Your commitment to your work has always been a delight to watch! Etched with love and admiration."

Meanwhile, following his felicitation ceremony, Arjun took to Instagram to repost the flurry of congratulatory posts that he had received, all-through the day. From actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rana Daggubati, Shriya Saran to filmmakers Atlee and Gunasekhar, the excitement is evident in the Telugu film industry over how momentous does the victory seem.

AT THE WORK FRONT

Arjun is currently filming the much-awaited sequel of Pushpa: The Rise, namely Pushpa: The Rule. Slated to hit cinemas on the Independence Day weekend in 2024, the film retains much of the earlier star cast including Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna.

