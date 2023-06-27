Proud Moment For Bhojpuri Superstar Ravi Kishan As Daughter Ishita Shukla Joins The Indian Army

Bhojpuri star and Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan has all the reasons to smile and swell with pride. His young daughter Ishita Shukla, an NCC Cadet, is all set to join the Indian Army, at the age of 21. Shukla enrolled in the Armed Forces through the Agnipath Scheme, an initiative by the Government of India. As per the provisions of the scheme, the youth of the nation can enrol between the age group of 17 to 21. Candidates are trained with a period of four years as per the regulations of the proposed Service Act. Post the completion of the proposed duration of the scheme, candidates can serve the nation as Agniveers.

Last year, a tweet by Kishan suggested that his daughter proposed to be a part of the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme, to which he responded in the affirmative.

Earlier this year, Shukla had participated in the Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2023. In an Instagram post, Kishan had shared her picture with the caption that read, "My brave daughter Ishita Shukla has been working very hard for the past 3 years to serve our nation. She is a cadet of 7 Girls Battalion of Delhi Directorate, training in this bitter cold and fighting the fog for the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path. Proud moment as a father cuz On 26th January, she will take part in national parade in front of Hon'ble President Smt. @durapadi_murmu ji and Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the entire nation. Kudos to all those performing".

Congratulatory messages from leading BJP leaders and fellow parliamentarians have been pouring in for Kishan, who represents the Gorakhpur constituency for the ruling party in home state Uttar Pradesh. Fans of the 'Kaashi Amarnath' star are hailing the actor's upbringing and for setting an example by ensuring his children serve a larger purpose towards the society than becoming actors.