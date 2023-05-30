Ravi Kishan Advocates Tax-Free Status for Manish Tiwary’s Chidiakhana; Urges Government to Encourage Such Motivating Films

New Delhi (India), May 29: In a bid to promote inspirational cinema and motivate young generations, celebrated actor-politician Ravi Kishan has expressed his desire for his upcoming film Chidiakhana, directed by Manish Tiwary, to be granted entertainment tax-free status. Kishan believes that the film’s powerful message and positive impact on viewers warrant special support from the government.

“Chidiakhana is an important sports film that will inspire young generations to do something positive in life. I will speak to the government to make the movie Chidiakhana entertainment tax-free,” Ravi Kishan announced with conviction. The actor’s commitment to encouraging uplifting cinema reflects his belief in the power of films to shape and transform society.

Directed by Manish Tiwary, whose previous works include successful films like Dil Dosti Etc and Issaq, Chidiakhana is poised to captivate audiences with its engaging narrative and motivational storyline. Set to release on June 2, the film is produced by the prestigious National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and presented by Bharati Studios. The distribution will be handled by Shiladitya Bora’s Platoon One.

The cast of Chidiakhana boasts a talented ensemble, with Ritwik Sahore and Avneet Kaur leading the pack. Accompanying them are the versatile Ravi Kishan, Rajeshwari Sachdev, and Prashant Narayanan in pivotal roles. This ensemble promises to deliver stellar performances that will contribute to the film’s overall impact.

At the heart of the narrative lies a team of young footballers driven by the determination to reclaim their school playground. Led by the spirited Sooraj, portrayed by Ritwik Sahore, the team showcases resilience and exceptional football skills, proving that there is a hidden strength within every underdog. Through their journey, the film highlights themes of determination, unity, and the pursuit of dreams.

Ravi Kishan’s call for entertainment tax exemption for Chidiakhana reflects his belief in the film’s ability to inspire and uplift audiences, particularly the younger generation. By removing the financial burden associated with entertainment tax, the government can play a crucial role in making the film more accessible to a wider audience, thereby maximising its positive impact.

Chidiakhana is set to release on June 2 and promises to be a cinematic experience, inspiring viewers to embrace the tiger within.

