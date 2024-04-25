 Priyanka Chopra's Family Leases Bungalow In Pune For ₹2 Lakh Rent Monthly To Co-Living Firm
Reportedly, the bungalow’s plot size is 3754 sq ft.

Updated: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 06:41 PM IST
article-image

It has been reported that Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra and her mother, Madhu Chopra have leased a bungalow located in Koregaon Park in Pune to a co-living and co-working firm, The Urban Nomads Community Private Limited, according to the Hindustan Times.

Further, the report stated that the rent is ₹2 lakh per month, as per the documents accessed by Zapkey.

Siddharth and Madhu signed the Leave and License Agreement with The Urban Nomads Community Private Limited which was registered on March 21.

Based on the documents, the firm has made a security deposit of ₹6 lakh and will be paying a monthly rent of ₹2.06 lakh.

Further, the report added that the bungalow in Pune is 3754 sq ft. The built-up area on the ground floor is 2180 sq ft, the basement spans 950 sq ft, and the garden area measures 2232 sq ft. According to the documents, the bungalow also includes a parking area of 400 sq ft.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Love Again with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

The Bajirao Mastani actress also has action film Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

