 VIDEO: Is Priyanka Chopra Skipping Met Gala 2024? Actress REACTS
Priyanka Chopra made her Met Gala debut in 2017 with a custom Ralph Lauren trend coat dress.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 04:43 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra's fans have been waiting to see her look at the Met Gala 2024; however, it has been confirmed that she will be skipping the prestigious event this year.

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Priyanka said that she will be giving Met Gala 2024 a miss as she is shooting. "I don't even know who's going this year. I’m definitely not attending this year because I’m filming, but I think I really do enjoy watching people's creativity during the Met Gala," said the actress.

Check out the video:

Further, Priyanka added, "I am really excited to see what it will turn out as. I have not really read about who all are going this year."

The interviewer responded that Zendaya would be present. “She’s amazing, so we definitely look forward to her," said Chopra.

Priyanka made her Met Gala debut in 2017 with a custom Ralph Lauren trend coat dress.

Meanwhile, mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone is also reportedly not attending the Met Gala this year as she is shooting for Singham Again and Kalki 2898 AD, reported ETimes. However, an official confirmation is yet to be given.

The 2024 Met Gala is scheduled to take place on May 6, 2024, in New York City at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The theme this year is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, and the dress code is The Garden of Time.

