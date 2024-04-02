 Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth Gets 'Rokafied' With GF Neelam Upadhyaya, Couple Share First Photos
Siddharth Chopra was previously engaged to Ishita Kumar.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 06:19 PM IST
Congratulations to Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, as he is now engaged to South Indian actress Neelam Upadhyaya. On Tuesday, the couple shared official pictures from their engagement ceremony on their social media handles.

The couple wrote, "sooo we did a thing 🥹🫶🏼" In the photos, Siddharth was seen wearing a floral Bandhgala suit, and Neelam, on the other hand, wore a purple traditional embroided suit.

Check it out:

Priyanka took to her Instagram story and shared an unseen photo with Siddharth and Neelam from their roka ceremony. Nick Jonas was also seen posing with the soon-to-be-married couple.

The duo sparked dating rumours after they made a joint appearance at Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in 2019.

Earlier, Siddharth was engaged to Ishita Kumar. The duo was set to get married in the last week of April 2019, but they called it quits. A few days ago, Madhu Chopra revealed that the couple called off their wedding 'mutually.'

"My son Siddharth said he was not ready for marriage yet. He explained he needed more time," she told SpotBoye. She added that their arranged marriage was being pushed in haste.

Before Ishita, Siddharth was also supposed to tie the knot with former girlfriend Kanika Mathur in February 2015 after getting engaged in 2014, but it was cancelled.

