VIDEO: Nick Jonas Asks Paps To Be Quiet As Priyanka Chopra Holds 'Sleepy' Malti Marie At Mumbai Airport

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who were in Mumbai, India, were seen at the airport with their little daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as they headed to Los Angeles, United States.

In the video, the Bajirao Mastani actress was seen holding her daughter as she stepped out the car. Nick was seen requesting the paparazzi to remain quiet as Malti Marie was sleeping in Chopra's arms.

Check out the video:

Several users expressed disappointment as paps clicked Malti Marie. A user said, "This is not good behavior from the media side focuse se baby ke eyes ko taklife ho sakta he yetoh dekho 🙏" Another user added, "When a foreigner needs to tell Indian paps to keep quiet then you know there's a problem 😂 I don't understand why they love to shout."

A third user said, "Airport authorities should ban these media."

Recently, Priyanka attended her cousin sister Mannara Chopra's birthday bash in Mumbai.

The duo also celebrated Holi in Noida. Sharing the photos, Chopra wrote, "Holi was lit. Thank you @tam2cul @sudeepdutt for creating such a warm atmosphere for our family! So much fun."

Priyanka arrived in Mumbai with Malti on March 14. Nick, on the other hand, joined them a few days later.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their daughter Malti January 2022 via surrogacy.