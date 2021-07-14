Priyanka Chopra reacts to loved-up pics of brother Siddharth and his rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya

Actress Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth, who turned a year older on July 13 (Tuesday), received special wish from his rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya.

Neelam took to Instagram and posted mushy pictures of the couple along with a few childhood ones.

Although the couple has made a few public appearances together, they are yet to make their relationship official.

Neelam quoted one of the sayings by Maza Dohta that reads, "There are some feelings you will never find words for; you will learn to name them after the ones who gave them to you. #happybirthdayboo #sunshineinhumanform."