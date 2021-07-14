Priyanka Chopra reacts to loved-up pics of brother Siddharth and his rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya

Actress Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth, who turned a year older on July 13 (Tuesday), received special wish from his rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya.
Neelam took to Instagram and posted mushy pictures of the couple along with a few childhood ones.
Although the couple has made a few public appearances together, they are yet to make their relationship official.
Neelam quoted one of the sayings by Maza Dohta that reads, "There are some feelings you will never find words for; you will learn to name them after the ones who gave them to you. #happybirthdayboo #sunshineinhumanform."
Soon after Neelam shared the series of pictures, Priyanka was quick to react to her post. She left a few emojis of heart, lovestruck, claps and fire.
Siddharth too posted multiple emojis in the comments section.
Priyanka had also shared adorable photos to wish Siddharth on his birthday. While in one picture, a young Priyanka was seen enjoying at the beach with Siddharth, the other showed how Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas had organised a surprise bash for him.
"Happy Birthday Sid! Love you and wish I was there to celebrate you. wishing u so much joy and laughter," she wrote.
Neelam is an Indian actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films. The 27-year-old diva has featured in films like 'Action 3D', 'Unnodu Oru Naal' and 'Om Shanthi Om'. After her debut film opposite 'Seivathu Sariye' shelved, she featured in MTV's Style Check and made her debut in the 2012 Telugu film 'Mr 7'.
Neelam and Siddharth first sparked dating rumours after they arrived together at the Ambani's 2019 Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. They were seen colour coordinating in matching outfits.
Earlier, Siddharth was in a relationship with Ishita Kumar. However, due to reasons best known to them, their wedding was called off.
A couple of weeks back, Ishita tied the knot in London.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)