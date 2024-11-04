 ‘Pratiksha Honmukhe Meri Khaas..’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shehzada Dhami Opens Up On Him Saying ‘Bahar Koi Hai’ On Linkup Rumours With Nyrraa M Banerji (Exclusive)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment‘Pratiksha Honmukhe Meri Khaas..’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shehzada Dhami Opens Up On Him Saying ‘Bahar Koi Hai’ On Linkup Rumours With Nyrraa M Banerji (Exclusive)

‘Pratiksha Honmukhe Meri Khaas..’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shehzada Dhami Opens Up On Him Saying ‘Bahar Koi Hai’ On Linkup Rumours With Nyrraa M Banerji (Exclusive)

Shehzada Dhami, in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, post his eviction from Bigg Boss 18, opened up on his linkup rumours with Nyrraa M Banerji on the show and also addressed if the special someone he mentioned was his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai costar Pratiksha Honmukhe.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 11:16 PM IST
article-image

Shehzada Dhami, who recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house was linked up with co contestant Nyrra M Banerji in the show. However, Shehzada denied the rumours, stating he has ‘someone special’ outside the show. For those who do not know, the actor was linked to his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai costar Pratiksha Honmukhe during his stint on the show.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami Evicted From Show
article-image

Post his eviction, the actor got in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, where we asked him about his linkup with Nyrraa Banerji and if the special person he mentioned in the show was Pratiksha Honmukhe. Speaking about the linkup rumours, Shehzada said, “Nahi nahi, Aisa kuch nahi hai. Ye jo bhi love angles banaye Gaye, ye Sab galat hai. Mere toh love angles Muskaan ke sath bhi banaye Gaye jab ki wo Meri behen hai. Nyrraa ke sath pure friendship hai, real friendship hai aur Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai toh please wo linkup Na kare.”

We then asked the actor about him mentioning about someone special outside the show and whether he was referring to Pratiksha Honmukhe when he said so. Replying to the same, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor said, “Bichari Pratiksha. Umm, bahar mera koi hai, is ghar se bahar mera koi Bahut khaas hai. Aur khaas meri ma bhi hai, khaas mere bhai bhi hai, khaas meri bhabhiyan bhi hai, khaas mere bhatije, bhanjiya bhi hai aur ofcourse Pratiksha Meri ek Bahut closest friend bann chuki hai Kyun ki hum dono ne ek dukh ko, dard ko sath mein Saha hai. Toh apnapan toh aa hi jata hai.”

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Shilpa Shirodkar Toh Bahut Ka**i Hai,’ Says Shehzada Dhami As He Speaks About...
article-image

For the uninformed, there were rumours that the actor was in a relationship with Pratiksha Honmukhe and their relationship was one of the reasons why things turned difficult for the two on the show. As for Bigg Boss 18, Shehzada, who developed a good bond with Nyrraa, Rajat Dalal and Shrutika Arjun was expected to be one of the most dynamic contestants on the show. However, his early eviction left his fans disappointed.

FPJ Shorts
Will Not Apologise For Prophet Muhammad Remarks, Says Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj; Blames 'Social Media Users From Outside Country' For Maharashtra Violence
Will Not Apologise For Prophet Muhammad Remarks, Says Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj; Blames 'Social Media Users From Outside Country' For Maharashtra Violence
Mumbai: Surat Man Found Dead In Hotel; POCSO Case Filed On Deceased Amid Allegations Of Assault On Minor
Mumbai: Surat Man Found Dead In Hotel; POCSO Case Filed On Deceased Amid Allegations Of Assault On Minor
Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal & Avinash Mishra Get Into Physical Fight After Latter Defends Vivian Dsena
Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal & Avinash Mishra Get Into Physical Fight After Latter Defends Vivian Dsena
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Faces Rebel Turmoil In Vidarbha As Ex-Minister Sunil Kedar Backs Dissident Candidates
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Faces Rebel Turmoil In Vidarbha As Ex-Minister Sunil Kedar Backs Dissident Candidates
Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Dekho Asim Riaz Ki Acting Kar Raha Hai,’ Says Shehzada Dhami To Avinash Mishra As...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal & Avinash Mishra Get Into Physical Fight After Latter Defends Vivian Dsena

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal & Avinash Mishra Get Into Physical Fight After Latter Defends Vivian Dsena

‘Pratiksha Honmukhe Meri Khaas..’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shehzada Dhami Opens Up On Him Saying...

‘Pratiksha Honmukhe Meri Khaas..’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shehzada Dhami Opens Up On Him Saying...

'Cherished Friends To Life Partners': Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Sana Sultan Marries Mohammad Wazid In...

'Cherished Friends To Life Partners': Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Sana Sultan Marries Mohammad Wazid In...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hits Back At Trolls Telling Her To 'Gain Weight, Bulk Up': 'Stop Judging, It's...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hits Back At Trolls Telling Her To 'Gain Weight, Bulk Up': 'Stop Judging, It's...

'Aa Gaya Apni Aukat Pe': Asim Riaz Reacts To Viral Video Of Abhishek Kumar Dressed As Woman In Red...

'Aa Gaya Apni Aukat Pe': Asim Riaz Reacts To Viral Video Of Abhishek Kumar Dressed As Woman In Red...