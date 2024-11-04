‘Pratiksha Honmukhe Meri Khaas..’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shehzada Dhami Opens Up On Him Saying ‘Bahar Koi Hai’ On Linkup Rumours With Nyrraa M Banerji (Exclusive)

Shehzada Dhami, who recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house was linked up with co contestant Nyrra M Banerji in the show. However, Shehzada denied the rumours, stating he has ‘someone special’ outside the show. For those who do not know, the actor was linked to his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai costar Pratiksha Honmukhe during his stint on the show.

Post his eviction, the actor got in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, where we asked him about his linkup with Nyrraa Banerji and if the special person he mentioned in the show was Pratiksha Honmukhe. Speaking about the linkup rumours, Shehzada said, “Nahi nahi, Aisa kuch nahi hai. Ye jo bhi love angles banaye Gaye, ye Sab galat hai. Mere toh love angles Muskaan ke sath bhi banaye Gaye jab ki wo Meri behen hai. Nyrraa ke sath pure friendship hai, real friendship hai aur Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai toh please wo linkup Na kare.”

We then asked the actor about him mentioning about someone special outside the show and whether he was referring to Pratiksha Honmukhe when he said so. Replying to the same, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor said, “Bichari Pratiksha. Umm, bahar mera koi hai, is ghar se bahar mera koi Bahut khaas hai. Aur khaas meri ma bhi hai, khaas mere bhai bhi hai, khaas meri bhabhiyan bhi hai, khaas mere bhatije, bhanjiya bhi hai aur ofcourse Pratiksha Meri ek Bahut closest friend bann chuki hai Kyun ki hum dono ne ek dukh ko, dard ko sath mein Saha hai. Toh apnapan toh aa hi jata hai.”

For the uninformed, there were rumours that the actor was in a relationship with Pratiksha Honmukhe and their relationship was one of the reasons why things turned difficult for the two on the show. As for Bigg Boss 18, Shehzada, who developed a good bond with Nyrraa, Rajat Dalal and Shrutika Arjun was expected to be one of the most dynamic contestants on the show. However, his early eviction left his fans disappointed.