 Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami Evicted From Show
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami Evicted From Show

Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami Evicted From Show

Shehzada Dhami, who rose to fame with his stint on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, went ahead to participate in Bigg Boss 18 this year. The actor however has been evicted from the Bigg Boss house owing to a lack of audience votes.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 12:26 AM IST
article-image

Shehzada Dhami, who rose to fame post his stint in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, made headlines after his ouster from the Rajan Shahi show. The actor, who was replaced from the show overnight, then went ahead to be a part of the 18th season of Bigg Boss this year.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Shilpa Shirodkar Toh Bahut Ka**i Hai,’ Says Shehzada Dhami As He Speaks About...
article-image

While a lot was expected by the YRKKH actor in terms of content on the show, this week the actor was finally ousted owing to less audience votes. Salman Khan, who announced the eviction on Saturday, 2nd November, began the process by joking around with the contestants, stating there will be no evictions because of the Diwali week. However, the actor later went ahead to announce Shehzada’s eviction and asked him to come out of the show. Embracing all the housemates, Shehzada finally bid adieu to the contestants and made his exit.

For the uninformed, Shehzada made headlines after Rajan Shahi, the producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, accused him of unprofessional behaviour and showed him the exit door over night. He was later replaced by Rohit Purohit on the show.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Dekho Asim Riaz Ki Acting Kar Raha Hai,’ Says Shehzada Dhami To Avinash Mishra As...
article-image

As for his stint on Bigg Boss 18, the actor clearly could not meet the expectations of the viewers which ultimately resulted into his ouster. However, Shehzada’s altercation with Rajat Dalal remains one of the most talked about spats on this season of the show as of now.

FPJ Shorts
‘Definition Of B***y, Pick Me, Attention Seeker’: Bigg Boss 18 Fans SLAM Kashish Kapoor For Her Words Against Eisha Singh & Avinash Mishra
‘Definition Of B***y, Pick Me, Attention Seeker’: Bigg Boss 18 Fans SLAM Kashish Kapoor For Her Words Against Eisha Singh & Avinash Mishra
Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami Evicted From Show
Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami Evicted From Show
‘Love For Everyone Who Made It’: Shahrukh Khan Thanks Fans For Making It For His Birthday
‘Love For Everyone Who Made It’: Shahrukh Khan Thanks Fans For Making It For His Birthday
'Woh Ro Isliye Rahe They': Pakistan Spinner Sajid Khan Reveals Azhar Mahmood's Reaction After Series Win Over England; Video
'Woh Ro Isliye Rahe They': Pakistan Spinner Sajid Khan Reveals Azhar Mahmood's Reaction After Series Win Over England; Video
Read Also
Shehzada Dhami Had 'Temperament' Issues, Says Source: 'His Real Side Is Already Coming Out In Bigg...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Definition Of B***y, Pick Me, Attention Seeker’: Bigg Boss 18 Fans SLAM Kashish Kapoor For Her...

‘Definition Of B***y, Pick Me, Attention Seeker’: Bigg Boss 18 Fans SLAM Kashish Kapoor For Her...

Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami Evicted From Show

Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami Evicted From Show

‘Love For Everyone Who Made It’: Shahrukh Khan Thanks Fans For Making It For His Birthday

‘Love For Everyone Who Made It’: Shahrukh Khan Thanks Fans For Making It For His Birthday

‘I Do Not Like Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra & Eisha Singh’: Kashish Kapoor On Who Is Playing...

‘I Do Not Like Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra & Eisha Singh’: Kashish Kapoor On Who Is Playing...

Rajpal Yadav Loses Calm On Journalist Asking About His Diwali Video Controversy, Snatches Mobile...

Rajpal Yadav Loses Calm On Journalist Asking About His Diwali Video Controversy, Snatches Mobile...