Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami Evicted From Show

Shehzada Dhami, who rose to fame post his stint in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, made headlines after his ouster from the Rajan Shahi show. The actor, who was replaced from the show overnight, then went ahead to be a part of the 18th season of Bigg Boss this year.

While a lot was expected by the YRKKH actor in terms of content on the show, this week the actor was finally ousted owing to less audience votes. Salman Khan, who announced the eviction on Saturday, 2nd November, began the process by joking around with the contestants, stating there will be no evictions because of the Diwali week. However, the actor later went ahead to announce Shehzada’s eviction and asked him to come out of the show. Embracing all the housemates, Shehzada finally bid adieu to the contestants and made his exit.

For the uninformed, Shehzada made headlines after Rajan Shahi, the producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, accused him of unprofessional behaviour and showed him the exit door over night. He was later replaced by Rohit Purohit on the show.

As for his stint on Bigg Boss 18, the actor clearly could not meet the expectations of the viewers which ultimately resulted into his ouster. However, Shehzada’s altercation with Rajat Dalal remains one of the most talked about spats on this season of the show as of now.