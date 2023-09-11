 Pooja Bhatt Says She Doesn't 'Regret' Kissing Father Mahesh For Magazine Cover: 'Shah Rukh Khan Told Me..'
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Pooja Bhatt Says She Doesn't 'Regret' Kissing Father Mahesh For Magazine Cover: 'Shah Rukh Khan Told Me..' | Photo Via Instagram.

Pooja Bhatt has now reacted to her controversial 1994 magazine cover that featured her kissing her father Mahesh Bhatt on the lips. The photograph created quite a stir, the Sadak actress, in an interview, said that she has no regrets and that she cannot control what people have to say. 

Talking to Siddharth Kanan, Pooja said, "I see it very simple, and I think that unfortunately, jo hota hai (what happens is), a frozen moment can be represented and misrepresented in any way."

Further, she recalled Shah Rukh Khan saying, "'When you have daughters and when your child is small), how often a child just say, "Mummy, papa give me a kiss’. And they go this way. Main ab bhi is umar mein bhi wahi 10-pound ki bacchi hoon for my father. Vo jindagi bher wahi rahege for me (At this age, I am still a 10-pound child for my father. He will always remain that way for me)."

Pooja added that it was an absolutely innocent which was captured. She said that whatever its connotations, people may read it as they want or see it as they wish. "If you want to see the relation between a father and a daughter in a different way, then you can do anything. And then we talk about family values. What an amazing joke," she stated.

