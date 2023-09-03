Netizen Asks If Mahesh Bhatt Used Daughter Pooja Bhatt's Body 'To Satisfy His Ego', Actress Responds

Actress Pooja Bhatt is currently basking in newfound fame after her stint in the second season of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, in which she ended up being one of the finalists. Her no-nonsense attitude inside the Bigg Boss house was loved by the masses, and she seems to be the same in the outside world as well.

Recently, Pooja gave a befitting reply to a netizen who commented nasty things about her relationship with her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, under her social media post.

The netizen claimed that Mahesh Bhatt was using tales of Parveen Babi to "satisfy his ego" and even accused him for using people's "innocent feelings" for his own benefit.

Pooja Bhatt shuts troll

Pooja put up a post on her Instagram handle recently, supporting a cause in collaboration with PETA India.

And under the post, a user commented, "Your father is telling tales of stark naked Parveen Bobby ran after him in dark night. To please his ego. Are you sure Mahesh Bhatt never used your body to satisfy his ego. What an irony ohh God. People can use someone's innocent feelings to please their egos and mights. And then move freely around calling themselves sons of God."

Not one to mince words or stay silent, Pooja gave a befitting reply to the troll, which read, "May God bless you and rescue you from the blind hate that you choose to spew. Wish you the best".

When Pooja defended Mahesh Bhatt's Bigg Boss OTT 2 visit

This is not the first time that such accusations have been levelled against the senior Bhatt. During Pooja's stay inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Mahesh had entered the show during the family week, and his gesture with fellow contestant Manisha Rani did not go down well with netizens.

Mahesh was seen hugging and kissing Manisha, and netizens found the entire encounter to be "creepy", and they labelled the filmmaker as "tharki".

However, post the show, Pooja was seen defending her father as she stated that she does not feel Mahesh had to clarify anything. "He hugged and kissed Abhishek also. He told Jad Hadid that he’s the most beautiful man. Manisha Rani’s fans are getting a little hyper… but what do they have to say when she makes the lives of other females a little difficult," she had said.