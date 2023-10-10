PHOTOS: Pulkit Samrat Visits Golden Temple With Kriti Kharbanda As Fukrey 3 Collects ₹100 Crore At Box Office | Photo Via Instagram

Pulkit Samrat is currently over the moon as he celebrates the success of his recently released film, Fukrey 3. It is the third installment of the Fukrey franchise, starring Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead. The Fukras have taken over the world as the film has collected 100 crore gross worldwide.

To celebrate the success of Fukrey 3, Pulkit visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, with his girlfriend, actress Kriti Kharbanda, to seek blessings.

Sharing the photos on his Instagram handle, the actor wrote, "Celebrating with immense gratitude and joy as #Fukrey3 surpasses 100 crores worldwide! This incredible milestone is a testament to the boundless love from our audience and the blessings of the Almighty. May Wahe Guru always watch over us. Big cheers to the incredible team of #Fukrey3 for their energy, time, sweat and several sleepless hours!"

Re-posting the photo, Kriti wrote, "Because sometimes being grateful and thankful is the only thing that matters."

Meanwhile, Fukrey 3 was directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. However, Ali Fazal was not a part of the film but made a special appearance.

On the work front, Pulkit will star next in Suswagatam Khushmadeed, alongside Isabelle Kaif in the lead.

