Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma Are A Happy Bunch At Fukrey 3 Trailer Launch: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 05, 2023
It was thrice the fun as the trailer of the third installment of the comedy franchise Fukrey was launched. More pics ahead
Fukrey 3 brings together the winning mad bunch of Hunny, Choocha, Lali, Panditji and Bholi Punjaban
Pulkit Samrat plays the role of Hunny in the film
Birthday boy and National Award-winning actor Pankaj Tripathi greets the media with his always smiling face
Richa Chadha's printed outfit is as wild as her character of Bholi Punjaban
Varun Sharma whose role as Choocha is loved widely by the audience flaunts his sparkling smile
Producer Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment was also present at the do
The film also stars Manjot Singh as Lali, however fans will miss out on Ali Fazal's Zafar in the third film. The film releases in cinemas on September 28
