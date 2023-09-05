Varun Sharma At Fukrey 3 Trailer Launch: Choocha Is Literally My Identity

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Promising a madcap, zany caper that is high on laughs and absolute entertainment, the team of Fukrey 3, the third installment of the super successful comedy franchise that began in 2013, revealed the trailer at a packed event in Mumbai. The Free Press Journal was also present at the do.

Bustling with energy from the media and the excited fans present, the event saw actors Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, producer Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment and director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, in attendance.

The third film in the franchise sees Hunny, Choocha and Lali, played by Pulkit, Varun and Manjot respectively, get ready for another epic adventure together of unimaginable proportions with Pankaj and Richa reprising their characters as Panditji and Bholi Punjaban.

What was heartwarming to note that the crowd stood up collectively to congratulate Pankaj on his National Award win as Best Supporting Actor for Mimi, while also extending him generous wishes on his birthday, i.e. September 5. Equally lovely it was to see Varun’s mother join him at the trailer launch.

Richa Chadha | Photos by Varinder Chawla

For over a decade, the Fukrey team has worked together and grown as a family. When asked to describe the bond they share, Richa says, “I would wish a film for everyone in a lifetime, where they get to work with actors and technicians, who grow to become family. These guys are like a family and I know whenever I need them, they’ll be there.”

Varun Sharma | Photos by Varinder Chawla

The crowd could not stop shouting Varun by his character name. When asked about the abundant love that his character enjoys, Varun exclaims, “Choocha is literally my identity. Very little do people know me by my name.” In a candid moment, Varun’s mother also shared how everyone addresses her as ‘Choocha’s mother’.

Pulkit Samrat | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Pulkit and Manjot spoke highly about the friendship and the bromance the trio share.

Pulkit says, “I cannot exclaim what Fukrey and these boys (refering to Varun and Manjot) mean to me. Of course, we miss Ali, (Fazal, who starred in the earlier films) but we end up watching him in Mirzapur,” he adds cheekily.

Manjot shares, “The love I receive for Lali cannot be comprehended. I’m only thankful to the audiences for having loved our characters so much that it gave us the confidence to do three films together.”

Pankaj Tripathi | Photos by Varinder Chawla

When asked about how does he manage to generate laughter while maintaining a straight face, Pankaj says, “I eat a lot of khichdi (lentil rice). When my stomach is full and clean, I feel happy. I can then deliver my scenes properly,” he shares jokingly.

Fukrey 3 releases in cinemas on September 28.