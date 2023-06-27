THIS Is The Reason Why Ali Fazal Couldn't Be A Part Of Fukrey 3... Read On To Find Out

Ali Fazal |

Ali Fazal’s film Kandahar recently premiered on an OTT platform after enjoying a limited theatrical release in the US. In the Hollywood actioner, which also stars Gerard Butler, Ali plays Kahil Nasir, an ISI agent. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

How difficult was it for you to pave your Hollywood route?

It has been very democratic for me I would say. I guess this was how I expected it since I wasn’t a one-film wonder. It started off with a small part in Fast & Furious 7 (2015). In fact, I got lucky with every film. There were so many brilliant actors who were contending for a role in Victoria & Abdul (2017) but fortunately, they picked me.

Go on…

I know for a fact that so many of my fellow Bollywood colleagues were eyeing on the part of Abdul and would have done a good job. Finding a place in the world page wasn’t easy though. The journey has been a very interesting and rewarding one. I got something back home with every film I did.

How satisfying was it for you to make a place in a Gerard Butler film?

I couldn’t have asked for more. It’s such a lovely team. We had people from 24 countries on the sets while shooting Kandahar. Our action director has done some crazy international projects. For the first time, I was doing something to the point, and a very badass role in a film.

How was your experience at the recently held prestigious Cannes Film Festival?

I kept it to the lanes only, didn’t walk the red carpet (laughs). It was an amazing experience. It was very exciting for me and my wife Richa (Chadha) since we took our first production venture to the home territory. Our producers were there with their other films competing at the festival so we wanted touch base with them.

How far has life changed after marriage? What are your dinner table talks?

Life is good. I am a fan of her work, sensibilities and aesthetics. We generally don’t talk much about each other’s work but we are there for each other when our stuff comes out. We are very critical of each other. We both are taking baby steps into production.

Is Mirzapur 3 a compensation for missing out on Fukrey 3?

Yes, there’s Mirzapur 3 and Vishal Bhardwaj’s film but I wouldn’t complain. It is heartbreaking but I had no dates. I was supposed to do it, we had several meetings but because of the pandemic, things didn’t work out for me. I know the script of Fukrey 3 and it’s a sure shot blockbuster. This will change the game since it has the resemblance to the first part. It’s a really cool one. The Mirzapur franchise has a huge fan base but imagine that’s the only long form on OTT that I am a part of.