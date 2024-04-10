PHOTOS: Animal Singer Vishal Mishra Buys A Swanky Mercedes-Benz Maybach Car Worth ₹3.50 Crore

Renowned singer-composer Vishal Mishra, who is best known for his songs like Pehele Bhi Mein from Animal and Kaise Hua from Kabir Singh, among others, has welcomed a brand new car.

He took to his social media handles and expressed gratitude as he welcomed his swanky Mercedes-Benz Maybach car. The singer wrote, "Welcoming the new ride 🚘 home 💕So #grateful 🙏🏽#maybachgls600 🚗Ye Sab Apke Pyaar Se ❤️❤️ Jai Mata Di !!"

Check it out:

Vishal's Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC is priced at ₹ 3.50 crore in Mumbai.

The singer has also sung popular tracks like Yodha's Zindagi Tere Naam, Satyaprem Ki Katha's Naseeb Se, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga's Janiye, and RRR's Hindi version Naacho Naacho, among others.

Vishal has also sung songs like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan title track, Mast Malang Jhoom, and Wallah Habibi in the upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead.

The film also features Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha and Ronit Bose Roy in pivotal roles. It is scheduled for theatrical release on April 11, 2024.