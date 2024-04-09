Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Release Date: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Film To NOT Hit Theatres On April 10 - Details Inside

The much hyped and promoted film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, was supposed to hit the silver screens on April 10, on the occasion of Eid. However, with the release just around the corner, the makers announced that the film will not be hitting the silver screens on the said date.

The makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stated that the film is an Eid gift from them to all movie lovers, and as Eid will now be celebrated on April 11, as per the sighting of the moon, the film too will not release in theatres on April 11.

The film's release has been pushed by a day for fans to enjoy it in theatres on the festive holiday.

Besides Akshay and Tiger, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Ali Abbaz Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani.

The team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has already dropped several songs and clips from the film, however, they were met with a sublime response from the audience. While fans of the lead stars lauded the songs, a section of the internet was seen slamming Akshay was romancing Manushi in the film who is half her age in real life.

During the film's promotion in Lucknow, Akshay and Tiger were also put in a spot after people from the crowd were seen throwing footwear and bottles at them while they performed on stage. The event ended with major chaos as thousands of people gathered in a place and cops had to resort to lathi-charge to control the crowd.