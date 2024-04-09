 Sai Tamhankar Gifts Herself A Swanky ₹1.15 Crore Mercedes-Benz On Gudi Padwa, WATCH Video
Actress Sai Tamhankar was last seen in Bhakshak alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the lead

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 08:14 PM IST
article-image

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa today, April 9, actress Sai Tamhankar gifted herself a brand-new Mercedes-Benz car. The actress took to her social media handle and shared the news with her fans and followers.

The Hunterrr actress wrote, "Do not let anyone ever tell you what you can or cannot do. Dream it, Achieve it, Live it ! As we embark on a new year; let’s set newer goals and achieve them together!! पाडव्याच्या खूप खूप शुभेच्छा. 🧿 #saitamhankar #mercedesebenz #benzgal."

Check out the video:

article-image

In the video, Sai was seen donning a white stripped co-ord set. The actress' swanky white Mercedes-Benz is currently priced at Rs. 1.15 crore.

article-image

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sai was last seen in the Netflix film, Bhakshak, which starred Bhumi Pednekar in the lead alongside Sanjay Mishra and Aditya Srivastava. She played the role of SSP Jasmeet Kaur in it.

article-image

She was also a part of the Marathi film, Sridevi Prasanna also starring Siddharth Bodke, Siddharth Chandekar, Ramakant Dayma, Akanksha Gade, Shubhangi Gokhale, Sanika Kashikar and Sameer Khandekar.

Next, Tamhankar is set to appear alongside actors Emraan Hashmi and Pratik Gandhi in the upcoming movies Ground Zero. Then, she has Netflix's Dabba Cartel alongside Shabana Azmi and Gajraj Rao among others.

