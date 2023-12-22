 PHOTO: Ram Charan & Upasana Kamineni Konidela Meet Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde In Mumbai
Recently, Ram Charan, his wife Upasana Konidela and daughter, Klin Kaara visited Mumbai's Mahalakshmi temple.

ANIUpdated: Friday, December 22, 2023, 06:43 PM IST
PHOTO: Ram Charan & Upasana Kamineni Konidela Meet Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde In Mumbai | Photo Via Instagram

Oscar-winning film 'RRR' actor Ram Charan on Friday shared a picture from his meeting with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde.

Taking to Instagram, Charan shared a picture which he captioned, "Dear Honorable Chief Minister Garu, Shrikanth Shinde Garu, and the Vibrant People of Maharashtra, We express our heartfelt gratitude for your exceptional hospitality and warmth."

Check out Ram Charan and Eknath Shinde's photo:

In the picture, Ram Charan could be seen exchanging warm greetings with the CM. The actor was accompanied by his wife Upasana Konidela.

The 'RRR' actor donned a blue denim shirt paired with black pants. He completed his look with black specs.

Soon after he shared the picture, his fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Charan will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming action thriller film 'Game Changer' opposite Kiara Advani.

Helmed by Shankar, the film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

The film is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

