Ram Charan Gets Mobbed By Fans As He Steps Out Post Dinner With Producer Shabina Khan: PHOTOS

By: Sachin T | December 13, 2023

Actor Ram Charan has established himself as one of the most leading faces in Telugu cinema

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The actor is in Mumbai for a professional visit

He was mobbed by enthusiastic fans at a Mumbai diner

The RRR actor was seen stepping out of the restaurant with producer Shabina Khan, when fans approached him for pictures

Although the actor politely obliged, his awkwardness is pretty evident

Last week, Ram had the opportunity to host Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos in home city Hyderabad

Ram will be next seen in S Shankar's Game Changer with Kiara Advani

