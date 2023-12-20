Ram Charan, Upasana Seek Blessings With Baby Klin Kaara At Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Temple

By: Sachin T | December 20, 2023

South superstar Ram Charan and wife Upasana, along with their baby girl Klin Kaara, sought blessings at the reverred Mahalaxmi temple in Mumbai on Wednesday

The couple was seen visiting the temple in the early hours of Wednesday with their little one

Both Ram Charan and Upasana were surrounded by their team as they offered their prayers at the temple

They were mobbed as they left the temple with their baby girl nestled in Upasana's arms

Ram was seen asking his fans and the paparazzi to be careful around the little one

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara, on June 20 this year

Ram Charan is currently residing in Mumbai and he was recently seen welcoming Upasana and Klin Kaara to the city

