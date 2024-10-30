 Payal Malik Reacts To Reports Of Husband Armaan Malik’s Fourth Marriage: ‘Hum Jhelenge? Itne Bewkuf..’ (Video)
After various reports of Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Armaan Malik tying the knot for the fourth time, Payal Malik, the YouTuber’s first wife has finally addressed the news and has slammed all the rumours circulating online.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 05:51 PM IST
Armaan Malik, known for his polygamous marriages with Payal Malik and Kritika Malik has once again started making headlines after reports of his alleged fourth marriage with the care taker of his children started doing rounds on the internet. This happened after a video of Laksh (the caretaker) went viral where the name ‘Sandeep’ was spotted on her mehendi. Netizens were quick to spot the name and also went ahead to state that Laksh, has spotted the name of Armaan, who’s real name is Sandeep, on her Mehndi. It was then that speculations surrounding Armaan’s fourth marriage spread like a wild fire.

Well, after a couple of days of these headlines doing round, Payal Malik, the first wife of Armaan Malik has finally broken her silence. Addressing the same, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame said that the rumours are not true. She further stated that she and Kritika (the second wife of Armaan) would never tolerate another woman come inside their house and get close to their husband. Payal said, “Sab hume troll kar rahe hai, mere ko aur Golu ko ke hume jawab do, hum aapke subscriber hai humara hak Banta hai, ye dono Sab dekh rahi hai par jawab Nai de rahi hai. Ek baat batao, hum dono biwiyan hai. Main aur golu biwiyan hai. Humare ghar mein koi aur aayegi aur wo humare pati se pyaar karegi ya phir uski mehendi lagaegi aur hum jhelenge? Itne bewkuf Nai hai ke hum jhele wo cheez.”

Pagal further states that Laksh had also fasted for Karwachauth and that she does not know who did Laksh fast for. She states that no body is questioning Armaan, but questions are being asked only to her and Kritika. “Itna bhi kisi ko troll mat karo. Humara bhi parivar hai, humare bachhe hai, mat karo ye cheezein.”

For the uninformed, Payal, Armaan and Kritika also participated together in Bigg Boss OTT 3. While Payal went ahead to be evicted before the duo, Kritika made it to the top 4 race on the show.

