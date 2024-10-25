Did Armaan Malik Get Married For 4th Time To His Kids' Caretaker? Viral Karwa Chauth Mehendi Photo Featuring His Name Sparks Rumours

Bigg Boss OTT 3 and YouTuber Armaan Malik's personal life is once again making headlines again, as it has been rumoured that he has allegedly tied the knot with his kids' caretaker, Laksh, marking his fourth marriage. The speculations began after netizens spotted Armaan's name on Laksh's mehendi, which was done for Karwa Chauth 2024.

The photo was shared on Reddit, that stated that on Karwa Chauth, Laksh had gotten 'Sandeep,' which is Armaan's real name on her hand and reportedly, she even fasted for him on Karwa Chauth recently, a festival traditionally observed by married women for the longevity of their husbands.

Check out the viral photo:

On Karwa Chauth, Armaan also shared photos with Laksh, adding fuel to the marriage rumours. He wrote, "Logo ka kaam hai aapko judge karna or hater's se aapka ghar nhi chalta," which translates to, "It's people's job to judge you, and your house is not run by haters."

In the photos, were seen twinning in red outfits.

Take a look at the photos:

Armaan is currently married to Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. Previously, he was married to a girl named Sumitra at the age of 17, however they got divorced soon after.

A few weeks ago, Kritika clarified that Laksh is not married to Armaan. In one of their YouTube videos, a user questioned them, "Armaan ka Laksh ke saat chakar chal raha he?"

In response, Kritika said, "Bohot baar humari family clarifiy kar chuki hai ki, aise kuch nahi hai. Unki sirf two wives hai- Payal and Kritika. Armaan ji ek acting line mein hai and iss line mein bohot logon ke saat videos banni padti hai. Laksh jo hai humare ghar mein 3 saal se reh rahi hai. Woh bacchon ke account pe videos banati hai, woh humare accounts manage karti hai. Uske saat humara ek family relationship hai. Uski mumma ka hum mumma bolte hai. Woh humare bacchon ko sambhal thi hai, unki maasi hai."