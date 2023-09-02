 Pawan Kalyan Treats Fans With OG Teaser On Birthday, Watch Video 
Pawan Kalyan’s deadly gangster avatar in the OG teaser takes the Internet by storm

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
One of the biggest and most anticipated upcoming films, Director Sujeeth’s OG featuring power star Pawan Kalyan in the lead has had cinephiles really excited ever since its announcement. Celebrating his birthday today, the pan-India actor has given out the perfect gift to his millions of fans by dropping the long-awaited teaser of the film. Touted to be a big-budget gangster drama, the teaser introduces fans to a gangster named Ojas Gambheera aka ‘OG’ essayed by Pawan Kalyan. 

Speaking of the one-minute-forty-second-long teaser, it’s packed with blood, major action sequences, and the actor being referred to as ‘Hungry Cheetah’ owing to intense events that revolve around him being a deadly Mumbai gangster. One look at the teaser and it’s easy to say that the film has blockbuster written all over it. After the teaser drop, the expectations from the film and the power star have soared higher. The powerful teaser closed by saying “#Firestorm is Coming”.

Co-starring  Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, veteran actor Prakash Raj, Arjun Das & Sriya Reddy in key roles, ‘OG’ is produced by D. V. V. Danayya, Written and directed by Sujeeth under the DVV Entertainment banner. The film’s music has been given by Thaman S.

Emraan Hashmi who is making his foray into Telugu cinema with ‘OG’ will be seen locking horns with his onscreen nemesis, Pawan Kalyan.

