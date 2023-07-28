Urvashi Rautela Schooled For Calling Pawan Kalyan Andhra Pradesh CM: ‘Get A Bit Educated,' Say Netizens |

Actress Urvashi Rautela recently joined actor-politician Pawan Kalyan for the pre-release event of their film Bro which releases today. It also stars Sai Dharam Tej. The actress will have a special appearance in the song My Dear Markandeya. Urvashi shared a picture with the two actors, but her caption mentioning Pawan as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh got her schooled on Twitter.

Urvashi tweeted, “Delighted to share screen space with the esteemed Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh @PawanKalyan in our film #BroTheAvatar releases tomorrow #28thJuly worldwide … story about an arrogant person who is given a second chance to fix his mistakes after death. See you all.”

Check out the reactions to Urvashi’s blunder below.

For those unversed, the real Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh is YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Pawan Kalyan is the leader of Jana Sena Party (JSP).

After making head turns with her beautiful outfits at the Cannes 2023 film festival and the IIFA 2023, actor Urvashi Rautela has reportedly begun the preparations for her new film, a biopic on the life of late actor Parveen Babi.

Parveen Babi passed away on January 20, 2005, in her flat in Mumbai. She made her film debut with the film 'Charitra' (1973), opposite cricketer Salim Durani. The film did not do well at the box office, but Parveen was noticed and was snapped up for several more films. Her first major hit was 'Majboor' (1974), opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Along with Zeenat Aman, Parveen Babi helped change the image of the Indian film heroine. She was the first Bollywood star to appear on the front page of Time in July 1976. Throughout her career, she was considered a glamorous fashion icon.

Meanwhile, Urvashi has recently come up with the web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite actor Randeep Hooda. The show is streaming on the OTT platform JioCinema.

