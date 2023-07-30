Pawan Kalyan's Fans ARRESTED For Pouring Milk & Damaging Theatre Screen In Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

Pawan Kalyan's much awaited film Bro released in theatres on July 28 and the last couple of days have been no less than a festival for the actor-politician's fans. Fans are excited to see their favourite actor back on screen, however, the excitement had recently led to a few of them getting arrested.

According to a news report, several fans performed abhishekham and poured milk on a theatre screen in Andhra Pradesh. This damaged the screen and police reprimanded them and reportedly arrested a few of them for their act on July 28.

Several pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on social media in which fans are seen celebrating the return of Pawan Kalyan on the big screens.

One of the clips shows a fan climbing up the stairs and applying vermillion on Pawan Kalyan's movie poster.

Take a look at some of the now-viral videos here:

Pawan Kalyan enjoys almost demi-god status and these antics by fans are a way to express their adoration for the star. Also, milk abhishekham on the actors' life size cutouts and posters has become a common occurrence lately.

Directed by Samuthirakani, Bro also stars Sai Dharam Tej along with Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, Subbaraju and Vennela Kishore.

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar are working together to deliver a big-budget film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

Last month, Pawan Kalyan wrapped up shooting the third schedule of his upcoming film OG with Emraan Hashmi in Hyderabad. The film also stars Priyanka Mojan, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy in key roles in the film.

