Parineeti Chopra Is NOT Pregnant, Actress Is 'Enjoying' Her Married Life With Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra tied the knot to Raghav Chadha in Udaipur in September last year in the presence of their close friends and family. Recently, the actress was spotted at Mumbai airport and her appearance sparked pregnancy rumours after she was seen donning an oversized outfit.

An insider close to Parineeti told Hindustan Times that there is no truth in the pregnancy rumours as the actress is hustling between several cities, sometimes for professional commitments and sometimes for personal reasons. "It is baffling that someone’s choice of attire can lead to such speculations, and intrude in someone’s personal life,” added the source.

The insider added that Parineeti prefers to keep her private life guarded, her actions reportedly don't suggest that she is pregnant as she has not pushed any of her work and shoot commitments in the future, and everything is running at the pace which was planned much earlier.

Another source close to Parineeti and Raghav stated that the actress keeps shuttling between Delhi and Mumbai to balance her life.

"We all met her in Delhi recently, and there was no sign of pregnancy. Had she been pregnant, she would have shared the news with both the families-- which has not happened. At the moment, they both are enjoying their married life, and cherishing every single moment spent together and spent with the family. They are also focused on their work right now,” concluded the source.