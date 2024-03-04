VIDEO: Parineeti Chopra Sparks Pregnancy Rumours As She Gets Spotted At Mumbai Airport In Oversized Maxi Dress

Parineeti Chopra, who tied the knot to Raghav Chadha in September 2023, is currently hitting the headlines after she was spotted at Mumbai airport.

She was dressed in an oversized black maxi dress, and she paired it with a cropped denim jacket; however, Chopra's outing at the airport sparked pregnancy rumours.

Check out the video:

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Looks like she is pregnant." While another user asked, "Ye bhi pregnant??" Another user said, "She is pregnant nice." "Y is she behaving pregnant," added another.

However, the Ishaqzaade actress is yet to react to the pregnancy rumours.

Parineeti and Raghav got married at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. Sharing the official wedding photos, the actress wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now .. 💖"

The duo got engaged on 13 May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Mission Raniganj alongside Akshay Kumar in the lead.

Next, she has Imitiaz Ali's Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. It is scheduled to premiere on 12 April, 2024, on Netflix.