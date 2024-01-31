Raghav Chadha Praises 'Melody Queen' Parineeti Chopra As She Begins Her Singing Journey: 'Go And Rock The World'

Actress Parineeti Chopra's husband, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, penned a appreciation note for her as she kickstarted her singing career. For those unversed, Parineeti recently announced her foray into the world of music and she performed LIVE for the first time at Mumbai Festival.

Taking to his official Instagram account on Tuesday (January 31), Raghav shared a couple of pictures of Parineeti in which she is seen performing on stage.

Along with the photos, he wrote, "My rock star, my nightingale, my own personal melody queen - as a trained classical singer with music in your soul—you breathe life into lyrics, Paru! I’m totally in awe (and so excited) as you finally step onto this new path you’ve been longing to tread since so long."

Raghav added, "Go ahead and rock the world, my girl! I’m always gonna be here; rooting for you and cheering you on. PS: Finally the world will get to see the free concerts I get at home everyday. Haha."

Giving a glimpse into how her first LIVE performance was, Parineeti, on Tuesday, shared a series of videos wherein she can be seen on a video call with Raghav. In the video, Parineeti says, "Raghav has called to ask me my well-being."

Raghav is heard saying, "How are you? Are you excited? Replying to him, the actress-singer says, "No, I am not excited dude", to which Raghav replies, "The stage is set. I want to say you have my blessing."

Parineeti, who made her debut in 2011 with the film 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl', was last seen on the big screens in 'Mission Raniganj' opposite Akshay Kumar.

Her next film is with Diljit Dosanjh, titled 'Chamkila'. The film is based in Punjab, where Diljit, plays Amar Singh Chamkila and Parineeti essays his partner Amarjot Kaur, who were shot dead, along with two members of their band in 1988 in an assassination which remains unsolved.