Parineeti Chopra Drops Glimpses Of Her First-Ever Live Performance At Mumbai Festival

By: Sachin T | January 29, 2024
Actress Parineeti Chopra has now officially kickstarted her career as a singer as well
On Sunday night, she was seen belting out a powerful performance at the grand Mumbai Festival, leaving the audience in awe of her talent
Parineeti took to her social media handle and expressed her joy after her first ever live performance
"I have tears of joy as I type this: MY FIRST EVER LIVE SINGING PERFORMANCE was last night and it was everythinggg I could wish for and more," she wrote
"Thank you all for the love and kindness you all have shown. It means a lot to me," she added
Parineeti enthralled the audience as she performed some of the biggest chartbusters on stage
The actress had been practicing for the big day for quite some time now, and she had earlier shared glimpses from her jamming session
She recently announced that she will now be pursuing singing as a career along with acting and it had been a longtime dream of hers
Parineeti won the hearts of her fans when she recorded a special song titled O Piya for her Raghav Chadha and it was played on their wedding day
