Parambrata Chattopadhyay Says Nobody Will 'Watch' Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Pathaan If Made In Bengali: 'This Is The Era Of..'

Parambrata Chattopadhyay, who recently got married to his girlfriend Piya Chakraborty, stated that Shah Rukh Khan's recently released films Pathaan and Jawan won't work if they are made in Bengali. In an interview with Calcutta Times, the Mumbai Diaries 2 actor said that Bengali audiences have tremendous double standards.

"SRK's films do very well here but if you make a Jawaan or Pathaan in Bengali, nobody is going to watch it. This is the era of homegrown family dramas, fantasy adventures, sleuths. That's the maximum we can think of," said Parambrata.

Further, the Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi star added that the national audience seems to prefer a spectacle on the big screen to get their money's worth.

"This spectacle is connected to machismo, and the machismo as defined by RRR or Jawan in our country unfortunately is all about men. There are a handful of states where this spectacle does not always work- Kerala, Bengal and Maharashtra. Will you say it speaks of progressivism? Not really," the Kahaani actor concluded.

Meanwhile, announcing his wedding, Parambrata and Piya Chakraborty shared official photos on Instagram with the caption, "'Let us go then, you and I, When the evening is spread out against the sky…' This is it. @piya_chakraborty."