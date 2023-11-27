Actor Parambrata Chatterjee, 43, Marries Girlfriend Piya Chakraborty In Kolkata

Actor Parambrata Chatterjee, who works in Hindi and Bengali films, tied the knot with his girlfriend Piya Chakraborty, who is musician Anupam Roy's ex-wife. According to a report in ETimes, Parambrata and Piya married in the presence of their family members and close friends at the actor's Kolkata residence on Monday (November 27).

It was a registry marriage and producer-director Aritra Sen was also present at the ceremony. The couple reportedly wore traditional outfits for the ceremony and later feasted on traditional Bengali fare. They are planning to host a reception for industry colleagues later.

The couple has not announced their wedding yet. They have always remained tightlipped about their relationship. Reportedly, not many people from the Bengali film industry were invited to their wedding ceremony.

Parambrata, 43, and Piya celebrated Ashtami together last month. A picture, in which they are posing with their friends, was shared by Piya on her Instagram story.

Recently, Piya also visited Parambrata in London amid his long-schedule shoot. Reportedly, the actor was also seen with Piya and her mother at a restaurant in Park Street, Kolkata.

A few months back, it was reported that Parambrata and Piya tied the knot secretly. However, the Kahaani actor quashed it and stated that the reports are untrue.

Piya and Anupam got divorced in 2021. During their separation, speculations were rife that the decision was taken because Piya was in love with Parambrata. However, Parambrata had denied it. Piya is a mental health activist and social worker.

Parambrata Chatterjee's films

Parambrata, who started his acting career with Bengali television and films, made his Hindi debut with Kahaani, opposite Vidya Balan, in 2012. He has been a part of Hindi films and shows like Aranyak, Jehanabad - Of Love & War, Kaun Pravin Tambe?, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Bulbbul, Traffic, Pari and others.

The actor is also best known for playing fictional detective and a private investigator in the Bengali web series Feluda.