Photos: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Niece Sharmin Segal Gets Married To Businessman Aman Mehta In Italy

Bollywood actress Sharmin Segal got married to entrepreneur Aman Gupta on Sunday night in a grand affair in Italy. The actress took to her social media handle to reshare a slew of photos that were posted by her friends and family members on their respective accounts.

In the photos, the Malaal actress can be seen wearing a heavily embroidered lehenga with matching jewellery. She kept her makeup minimal and left her hair down in loose waves.

Sharmin can be seen beaming from ear to ear in the photos next to her husband Aman.

For the unawares, Sharmin is the niece of ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Sharmin's friends also shared glimpses of her mehendi and other pre-wedding festivities. The actress' opted for a quirky mehendi with a pup on one palm and a pizza on the other, showing the couple's love for both.

"The best moment of my life with the love of my life. You are stuck with me FOR LIFE @amansmehta," Sharmin captioned one of the photos.

Sharmin reportedly got engaged earlier this year in Ahmedabad. Her husband Aman Mehta is the director of a multinational pharmaceutical company.

On the work front, Sharmin marked her acting debut in Bollywood with the film Malaal opposite Meezaan Jafri in 2019. In 2022, she starred in Atithi Bhooto Bhava with Pratik Gandhi.

She will be next seen in Bhansali's Heeramandi, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and others.