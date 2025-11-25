 Celina Jaitly Shares 15-Year-Old Wedding PHOTO As She Files Domestic Violence Complaint Against Husband Peter Haag
Actress Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence case against her Austrian husband, Peter Haag, after 15 years of marriage. She has sought Rs 50 crore in damages, along with compensation for alleged loss of income and property. Amid this, Celina shared a 15-year-old wedding photo on Tuesday, posting her first emotional statement, saying, "Life stripped everything away..."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 05:29 PM IST
Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly, who has filed a domestic violence case against her husband Peter Haag after 15 years of marriage, shared an emotional first statement amid the legal battle, saying she is in the middle of the strongest, most turbulent storm of her life and never imagined she would be fighting alone, without her parents, without a support system, and without the pillars her world once rested on.

Celina Jaitly Shares Wedding Photo As She Files Domestic Violence Complaint Against Husband

Confirming filing a domestic violence case, the actress said, "A DV complaint has been filed against all the atrocities, abandonment perpetrated upon me."

While issuing her first statement, Celina shared her wedding photo in a simple white French chiffon saree with a floral print, which she wore to marry Peter in Austria 15 years ago, a saree she said was a tribute to her mother's fortitude and her father's uniform.

Celina Jaitly Reveals Not Wearing Any Designer Lehenga For Wedding

Instead of wearing any designer lehenga, she chose a simple saree; a few months ago, in July, Celina shared that when she first saw the saree spangled with stars, she instantly felt it reflected what she had become.

She wrote, "Thanks to their sacrifices, Their strength, Their values. Wearing it, I was stepping into a new part of my life, carrying everything they gave me, Their fortitude, their courage, their laughter, their chaos, their discipline, their dreams…. The part of my life where i had my parents will forever be my favourite…"

Celina tied the knot with Austrian hotelier Pete in 2011. The couple welcomed twin boys, Winston and Viraaj, in 2012. She gave birth to a second set of twin boys, Shamsher and Arthur, in 2017. Sadly, Shamsher passed away due to a heart condition.

Peter has reportedly blocked Celina's access to their children.

Her lawyer told Republic TV that Celina is allowed one hour of telephonic access to the children every day.

