 Pankaj Udhas Suffered From Pancreatic Cancer, CONFIRMS Anup Jalota: 'Realised His Health Wasn't Okay In Last 2-3 Months'
Pankaj Udhas Suffered From Pancreatic Cancer, CONFIRMS Anup Jalota: 'Realised His Health Wasn't Okay In Last 2-3 Months'

Pankaj Udhas passed away at the age of 72 in Mumbai.

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 07:54 PM IST
article-image

On February 26, 2024, Pankaj Udhas passed away on Monday morning at the age of 72 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The news was confirmed by his daughter Nayaab Udhas on Instagram. She wrote, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness."

Pankaj's close friend, singer Anup Jalota revealed that he was suffering from pancreatic cancer. Talking to Indian Express, he said, “The man who helped so many cancer patients, himself died of cancer. That is life. He had pancreatic cancer. I knew this for the last 5 to 6 months, and he stopped talking to me in the last 2-3 months, so I realized that his health was not okay. I feel very sad that this illness took his life.”

Further, Anup added, “People have lost Pankaj Udhas, but I have lost a very dear friend today. We were friends for 45 years. We used to spend beautiful evenings together. In those days, Pankaj, me, and Talat Aziz were famous. We would work together.”

Anup also shared photos with Pankaj mourning his death. He wrote, "Shocking 😞.... Music legend & my Friend #PankajUdhas passes away. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his Family and loved ones during this difficult time. 🙏"

