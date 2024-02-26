RIP Pankaj Udhas: From Chitthi Aayi Hai To Aur Aahista Kijiye Baatein, Singer's Best Songs

In a shocking turn of events, music legend Pankaj Udhas passed away at the age of 72 in Mumbai on February 26, 2024. He breathed his last at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The news was confirmed by his daughter Nayaab Udhas on her social media handle.

She wrote, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness."

Pankaj's team told India Today, "Pankaj Sir was suffering from prolonged illness and wasn't keeping well for the last few days. He died this morning around 11 am at Breach Candy hospital."

Pankaj began his career with a release of a ghazal album titled Aahat in 1980. Later, he rose to fame after he sang the hit track Chitthi Aayee Hai in the 1986 film Naam. Apart from this, he has sung many songs including Jiye Toh Jiye Kaise, Aur Aahista Kijiye Baatein, Na Kajre Ki Dhaar among others.

List of Pankaj Udhar's best songs:

1. Chitthi Aayi Hai

Chitthi Aayi Hai from Mahesh Bhatt's directorial Naam became a hit. The film starrer Mahesh Bhatt, Nutan, Kumar Gaurav, Sanjay Dutt, Poonam Dhillon, Amrita Singh and Paresh Rawal.

2. Aaj Phir Tumpe

Aaj Phir Tumpe is sung by Pankaj Udhas and Anuradha Paudwal. It was from the 1988 film Dayavan starring Vinod Khanna, Feroz Khan and Madhuri Dixit with Aditya Pancholi.

3. Aur Aahista Kijiye Baatein

Aur Aahista Kijiye Baatein was from the album The Legend Forever - Pankaj Udhas - Vol.1

4. Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera

Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera was from the album The Very Best Of Pankaj Udhas (Live) Vol. 3

5. Thodi Thodi Piya Karo

Thodi Thodi Piya Karo by Pankaj Udhas from the album Best Of Pankaj Udhas.

6. Maikhane Se Sharab Se

Maikhane Se Sharab Se by Pankaj Udhas was from the album Signature Collection-Pankaj Udhas. The song featured Sudhanshu Pandey.

7. Na Kajre Ki Dhar

Na Kajre Ki Dhar sung by Pankaj Udhar, Viju Shah, and Sadhana Sargam is from the film Mohra, which starred Naseeruddin Shah, Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Raza Murad, Gulshan Grover, Paresh Rawal, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.