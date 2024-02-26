RIP Pankaj Udhas: Photos Of The Singer With His Wife & Daughters

By: Sachin T | February 26, 2024

Legendary singer Pankaj Udhas passed away on February 26, Monday, at a hospital in Mumbai after prolonged illness

He is survived by his wife Farida Udhas and daughters Nayaab and Reva

Udhas breathed his last around 11 am at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital

"With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness," his family said in the official statement

The singer's death has left the entire nation shocked and numb, and tributes have been pouring in from all corners of the country

Reportedly, the singer was diagnosed with cancer a few months back. However, the family has not confirmed the same yet

Pankaj Udhas last rites will be held in Mumbai on Tuesday in the presence of his family members

