Pankaj Udhas, Legendary Ghazal Singer, Dies After Prolonged Illness At 72 In Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital; Tributes Pour In

Legendary singer Pankaj Udhas passed away after prolonged illness at the age of 72 on Monday (February 26). He breathed his last around 11 am at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

His daughter Nayaab Udhas shared a statement on Instagram which read, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness."

Pankaj Udhas, who made a mark as a playback singer in Hindi films like Naam, Saajan and Mohra, was reportedly diagnosed with cancer a few months back.

The singer's last rites will be performed on Tuesday (February 27) in Mumbai.

Singer Sonu Nigam took to his official Instagram account to mourn the singer's death. He shared a picture of Pankaj Udhas and wrote, "One of the most important part of my childhood, is lost today. Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti."

Several social media users also mourned his death. A user wrote on X, "RIP Pankaj Udhas Saab, Thank you for all the beautiful melodies, aapke gaane mehfil roshan karte rahenge. Cheers."

"Now Pankaj Ji, we grew up hearing his soulful voice, unpredictable times, prayers for his soul.. ॐ शान्ति 🙏🏼🙏🏼 #pankajudhas," another user wrote.

Pankaj Udhas became a prominent figure in the ghazal music scene since the 1980s. He was popular for his soulful voice and emotive renditions of ghazals, a form of poetic expression in Urdu and Persian literature.

Some of Pankaj Udhas's most popular songs include Chitthi Aayi Hai, Aur Aahista Kijiye Baatein, Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise, and Na Kajre Ki Dhar among many others. He released numerous albums and performed at concerts around the world, captivating audiences with his melodious voice and poignant lyrics.

Pankaj Udhas also received several accolades for his contributions to music, including the Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards in India, which was conferred upon him in 2006.