 Palak Sidhwani To Quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Actress Responds To Makers' Legal Notice
Neela Telefilms, the production house of Taarak Mehta Ka Oolthan Chashma has issued a legal notice to Palak Sindhwani on the grounds of a contract breach. The actress has now quit the show.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 08:57 PM IST
article-image

Palak Sindhwani has found herself in the midst of a controversy yet again. A few days ago, the Times Of India had reported that the production house of Palak’s show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ is all set to issue a legal notice to her for breach of contract. However, Palak had denied the same and had also later shared pictures of her shooting on the sets of the show.

article-image

Well now, a legal notice has been issued by Neela telefilms, the production house of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma through Anand Naik, accusing the actress of breaching their contract.

The notice outlines violations of several key provisions in her exclusive artist agreement, which have caused significant harm to the character, the show and the production company.

The breaches primarily concern Palak Sindhwani's unauthorized third-party endorsements and appearances without obtaining the necessary written consent, as required by her contract. Despite multiple verbal and written warnings, these violations continued, infringing upon the exclusivity clause and undermining the integrity of both the character and the series. As a result, Neela Film Productions has been compelled to take formal action.

article-image

In response to the legal notice, Palak has responded with the intent of quitting the show.

The production house disputes the allegations raised by Palak in her response and intends to pursue this matter seriously and seek compensation for damages caused to them and the show.

article-image
