 'It's Affecting My Mental Health': TMKOC Actress Palak Sindhwani On Rumours Of Receiving Legal Notice From Makers
It was reported that Palak Sindhwani may have 'breached' the contract and as a result, a legal notice by the team of TMKOC will be sent to her

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 09:48 PM IST
Palak Sindhwani, who plays the role of Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, recently made headlines after reports claimed that the actress revealed legal notice by the production house of the show for alleged breach of contract. However, she later rubbished the reports and shared pictures from the sets of show amid early morning shoot on September 15.

Now, she has claimed that the rumours are affecting her mental health.

"I haven’t breached any contract and have not received any legal notice. I informed Asit sir (producer) about the false news that’s been spreading and told him it’s affecting my mental health while I’m shooting back-to-back for our show TMKOC’s Ganapati sequence," Palak told Moneycontrol.

She 26-year-old actress added, "I requested that he look into this as soon as possible and clear up any misunderstandings. I’m trying to find out. It’s stressful indeed but the truth will come out. I want to speak about this further, but first want to speak to the producer or his legal team."

On September 14, it was reported by Times Of India that the actress may have apparently ‘breached’ the contract and as a result, a legal notice by the team of TMKOC will be sent to her.

For the uninformed, Palak had replaced actress Nidhi Bhanushali as Sonu Bhide on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma four years ago. The show is produced by Asit Modi.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also stars Dilip Joshi, Nirmal Soni, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Sunayana Fozdar, Sachin Shroff, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi and others. The story of the show revolves around the lives of a family living in Gokuldham Society, where they co-exist with families of different backgrounds and cultures.

